UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Edit Forms Till May 28

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examination on May 26, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make changes through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to an official notification issued by the NTA, the correction facility will remain available until May 28, 2026, up to 11.50 pm. The agency has advised applicants to review their submitted details carefully and make corrections within the stipulated period.

Earlier, the NTA had extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026 following requests from candidates seeking more time to complete the application process.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Last Date Extended Again!



Still haven’t filled your form?

This is your FINAL chance to apply for #UGCNET2026.



🗓️ New Last Date: 24 May 2026 (11:50 PM)

✏️ Correction Window: 26–28 May 2026



⚠️ NTA has confirmed that no more extensions will be provided.… pic.twitter.com/UtaMTslTvg — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 23, 2026

UGC NET June 2026: Revised Schedule

Application Correction Window Start Date: May 26

Application Correction Window Last Date: May 28, 2026, up to 11.50 pm

UGC NET June 2026: How To Edit the UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the application correction window link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application form

Step 5: Review all updated details carefully

Step 6: Submit the revised application form

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

UGC NET June 2026: Important Instructions

The NTA has clarified that the correction facility will be available only during the specified dates, and no further opportunity for modifications will be provided after the deadline. Candidates have been advised to complete the correction process well before the closing date.

UGC NET June 2026: Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing any issues while submitting their UGC-NET June 2026 application forms can seek assistance by contacting the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or by sending an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

For additional information and updates regarding UGC-NET June 2026, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.