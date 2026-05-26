UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window Opens Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Edit Application Form

UGC NET June 2026: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 exam application correction window will commence on May 26, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can make revisions using the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, after submitting their application forms.



The correctional institution will be open until May 28, 2026, until 11.50 p.m., according to an official notification from the NTA. The government has instructed applicants to thoroughly check the information they have given and make any necessary changes within the allotted time.

UGC NET June 2026: Revised Schedule

Application Correction Window Start Date: May 26

Application Correction Window Last Date: May 28, 2026, up to 11.50 pm

Exam city intimation slip download: June 10, 2026

Admit card release: June 15, 2026

UGC NET 2026 examination dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

UGC NET June 2026: How To Edit the UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the site, select the application rectification window link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Modify the application form as necessary.

Step 5: Carefully go over all updated information

Step 6: Send in the updated application.

Step 7: Save the confirmation paper to your computer for later use.

UGC NET June 2026: Important Instructions

The NTA has made it clear that the correction facility will only be accessible during the designated times; after the deadline, there won't be any more chances for changes. It is recommended that candidates finish the rectification process well in advance of the deadline.

UGC NET June 2026: Exam pattern

The examination will consist of two sections.

Both sections will include multiple-choice, objective-type questions.

The papers will not be divided separately.

Paper I will carry 100 marks.

Paper II will carry 200 marks.

The total duration of the examination will be three hours.

Except for language papers, the question paper will be available only in Hindi and English.

UGC NET June 2026: Helpdesk Details

Candidates who are having trouble submitting their UGC-NET June 2026 application forms can get help by emailing ugcnet@nta.ac.in or calling the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

Candidates are advised to often visit the official NTA websites at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for further details and updates regarding UGC-NET June 2026.