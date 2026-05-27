UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Forms At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 tomorrow, May 28, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make changes through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to an official notification issued by the NTA, the correction facility will remain available until 11.50 pm on May 28. The agency advised applicants to thoroughly review their submitted information and correct any errors within the specified time frame.

Previously, the NTA extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026 following requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete the application process.

🚨 UGC-NET June 2026 Update Alert!



Made a mistake in your application form?



Don’t stress - the correction window is now LIVE! ✍️



Candidates can edit allowed details on the official website.



📅 Correction Window:

26 May 2026 to 28 May 2026

⏰ Till 11:50 PM



⚠️ Remember:

This… pic.twitter.com/5vSsitpMUE — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 26, 2026

UGC NET June 2026: Important Correction Dates

Application correction window start date: May 26

Application correction window last date: May 28, 2026, up to 11.50 pm

UGC NET June 2026: How To Edit the UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the application correction window link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Make the required changes to the application form.

Step 5: Carefully review all updated details.

Step 6: Submit the revised application form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Last Date Extended Again!



Still haven’t filled your form?

This is your FINAL chance to apply for #UGCNET2026.



🗓️ New Last Date: 24 May 2026 (11:50 PM)

✏️ Correction Window: 26–28 May 2026



⚠️ NTA has confirmed that no more extensions will be provided.… pic.twitter.com/UtaMTslTvg — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 23, 2026

UGC NET June 2026: Important Instructions

The NTA clarified that the correction facility will only be available during the specified dates, and no further modifications will be permitted after the deadline. Candidates have been advised to complete the correction process well before the closing date.

UGC NET June 2026: Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing issues while submitting their UGC NET June 2026 application forms can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates should regularly visit the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for further information and updates regarding the UGC NET June 2026 examination.