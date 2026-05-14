UGC NET June 2026 Application Window Closes On May 20; NTA Issues Advisory For Candidates

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: The University Grants Commission has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, reminding applicants to complete their registration process before the deadline ends.

According to the notice, the application portal for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam will close on May 20, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms have been advised to complete all formalities, including fee payment, within the stipulated time.

The examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across the country.

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Candidates asked to verify details carefully

In its advisory, the NTA stressed that students must carefully check all information entered in the application form before making the fee payment, as no corrections will be allowed later in several important fields.

Candidates have specifically been asked to verify details such as:

Name of candidate

Father’s and mother’s names

Social category

PwD status

Difficulty in writing status

Scribe requirement status

Subject selected for examination

Preferred exam city choices

Officials said applicants should ensure that all information is accurate and complete before final submission.

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Fee payment mandatory for successful registration

The agency has clarified that merely filling out the online form will not complete the application process. Only those candidates who successfully pay the prescribed examination fee will be considered registered for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

After completing the process, students have also been advised to download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General/Unreserved: ₹1150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: How to Apply for UGC NET June 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Carefully fill out the application.

Step 3: Upload the necessary files.

Step 4: Use a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the application cost online.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page for later use after submitting it.

NTA advises students to track official website

The National Testing Agency has further urged candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates, examination notices, and announcements related to the June 2026 session.