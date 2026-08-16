UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Access

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in |

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination today, August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the answer key through the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA confirmed on August 14 that the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 would be published on August 16.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 14, 2026

Once released, candidates will be able to compare the provisional answers with their recorded responses and calculate their probable scores. NTA is also expected to open the objection window for candidates who find discrepancies in the questions or answers.

The agency will announce the objection dates, challenge fee and other instructions along with the provisional answer key.

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key: How To Check UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC-NET June 2026 provisional answer key link.

Step 3: Select the login option.

Step 4: Enter the application number and password, or application number and date of birth, as applicable.

Step 5: Enter the security pin and click on Sign In.

Step 6: The provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper will be displayed.

Step 7: Download the documents and save them for future reference.

UGC-NET Candidates Can Raise Objections

The answer key released today will be provisional. Candidates who disagree with any answer will be able to challenge it through the online objection facility provided by NTA. Candidates should check their response sheets carefully before submitting objections and follow the instructions issued by NTA. Challenges submitted after the deadline or through any other mode will not be considered.

After reviewing the objections, NTA will prepare the final answer key. The UGC-NET June 2026 results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA and UGC-NET websites for updates regarding the answer key, objection window and result. They should rely only on official communications issued by the agency.