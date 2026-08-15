UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination tomorrow, August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for these examinations will be able to check the keys through the official NTA websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the UGC-NET June 2026, the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations will also be published on the same day.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 14, 2026

Answer key to be released on August 16

NTA had earlier indicated that the provisional answer keys for the examinations would be released during the week. The latest update has now confirmed August 16 as the release date.

Once the keys are published, candidates will be able to compare their recorded responses with the provisional answers and estimate their probable scores. NTA is also expected to open an objection window, allowing candidates to challenge questions or answers they believe are incorrect.

The details of the objection process, including the challenge dates, fee and other instructions, will be provided by NTA along with the provisional answer key.

How to check UGC-NET June 2026 answer key

Candidates can check the UGC-NET provisional answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC-NET June 2026 provisional answer key.

Step 3: Select the available login option.

Step 4: Enter the application number and password, or application number and date of birth, as applicable.

Step 5: Enter the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the Sign In button.

Step 7: The provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper will be displayed.

Step 8: Download the documents and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections

The provisional answer key will not be treated as the final answer key. Candidates who find discrepancies in any of the answers will be able to submit challenges through the online facility provided by NTA.

Candidates should check the response sheet carefully before raising an objection and follow the instructions issued by the agency. Any challenge submitted after the prescribed deadline or through a method other than the one specified by NTA is unlikely to be considered.

After reviewing the objections received from candidates, NTA will prepare the final answer key. The results of the respective examinations will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA advises candidates to follow official updates

The agency has asked candidates to regularly check its official websites for updates on the provisional answer keys, objection window and subsequent result-related announcements.