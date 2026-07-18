UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Raise Objections

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the agency will also upload candidates' response sheets and question papers, allowing aspirants to verify their responses and estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026, in multiple shifts across the country.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: How to Download

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: View the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 5: Download and save the documents for future reference.

Step 6: Compare your recorded responses with the answer key to estimate your probable score.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Objection Process

Candidates who identify any discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be able to challenge it through the official portal during the objection window.

A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question must be paid for each challenge.

Objections submitted without payment of the required fee will not be considered.

Challenges received after the deadline will not be accepted.

All valid objections will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.

UGC NET June 2026 Result

The UGC NET June 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. After the final key is published, NTA will not entertain any further objections.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates regarding the provisional answer key, objection window, final answer key, and result announcement.