 UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2024. Candidates can check their scores on the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024. The scorecards link will also be made available to the public on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June session will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by using their unique credentials like the Candidate's application number, Candidate's Date of Birth (D.O.B.), or the Candidate's Roll Number.

How Can Your Scorecards Be Downloaded?

1. Visit the ugcnet.nta.ac.in website.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud

2. Select either "View Results" or "Check Results."

3. Go ahead:

- Registration or Roll Number

- Birthdate (if applicable)

4. Select either "View Results" or "Submit".

5. View: The results of your exam will be shown.

6. Download/Print: To save or print your results, click the "Download" or "Print" button.

Guidelines For Candidates

- Use a desktop or laptop for downloading or viewing the results, if possible.

- Avoid downloading on public computers or public Wi-Fi.

- Keep your result safe and secure to prevent data theft.

- Check the result thoroughly for any errors or discrepancies.

- Take a prinout of the online scorecard and keep it safe for future use.

- Ensure a good internet connection while viewing the results.

- Keep a check on the official website for latest updates

Know The Marking Scheme

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

Study In New Zealand: Apply For Auckland University of Technology's Vice Chancellor’s And Doctoral...

Study In New Zealand: Apply For Auckland University of Technology's Vice Chancellor’s And Doctoral...

Study Abroad: Sixth Rhodes Scholarship For Indian Scholars Set To Launch In 2026

Study Abroad: Sixth Rhodes Scholarship For Indian Scholars Set To Launch In 2026