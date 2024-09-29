UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024. The scorecards link will also be made available to the public on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June session will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by using their unique credentials like the Candidate's application number, Candidate's Date of Birth (D.O.B.), or the Candidate's Roll Number.

How Can Your Scorecards Be Downloaded?

1. Visit the ugcnet.nta.ac.in website.

2. Select either "View Results" or "Check Results."

3. Go ahead:

- Registration or Roll Number

- Birthdate (if applicable)

4. Select either "View Results" or "Submit".

5. View: The results of your exam will be shown.

6. Download/Print: To save or print your results, click the "Download" or "Print" button.

Guidelines For Candidates

- Use a desktop or laptop for downloading or viewing the results, if possible.

- Avoid downloading on public computers or public Wi-Fi.

- Keep your result safe and secure to prevent data theft.

- Check the result thoroughly for any errors or discrepancies.

- Take a prinout of the online scorecard and keep it safe for future use.

- Ensure a good internet connection while viewing the results.

- Keep a check on the official website for latest updates

Know The Marking Scheme