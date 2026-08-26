UGC NET, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA 2026 Results To Be Out This Week; NTA Issues Update

New Delhi: Candidates awaiting the results of the UGC-NET June 2026, Joint CSIR-UGC NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations can expect an update this week. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the final answer keys and results for all three examinations will be published on its official website this week.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026

The agency shared the update on X, advising candidates to rely only on official communications from NTA regarding the results.

In its latest update, NTA said: “The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.”

The announcement comes after NTA released the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) earlier this month. The agency's official notice board currently lists the answer-key challenge notices for all three examinations.

The announcement covers UGC-NET conducted across 84 subjects, along with the Joint CSIR-UGC NET and ICAR's postgraduate and PhD-level entrance examinations.

Steps to check UGC NET result

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UGC-NET June 2026 Result link or other course link once it is activated.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth/password.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Provisional answer keys already released

NTA has already completed the provisional answer-key stage for these examinations. Candidates were provided an opportunity to examine the provisional keys and raise objections within the prescribed period.

The agency's notice board lists separate notices for challenging the provisional answer keys of UGC-NET June 2026, Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026.

The final answer keys will take into account the objections raised by candidates before the results are prepared.