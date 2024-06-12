UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Expected On June 14 At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for the June cycle exam. According to recent updates, the hall tickets for the NTA UGC NET Exam, scheduled for June 18, are expected to be available by June 14. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will be able to get the admit card from the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Key Details:
Exam Date: June 18, 2024
Expected Admit Card Release Date: June 14, 2024
Exam Pattern:
Paper 1:50 questions, 100 points
Paper 2: 100 questions, 200 points
Scoring: Each question carries two points; no negative marking
Number of Courses: 83
Exam Mode: Pen-paper format
Shifts: Two shifts
How to download the admit card:
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the NTA UGC NET admit card 2024 link available on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials, such as application number and date of birth, and fill out the captcha code.
The NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.0
Applicants must ensure they carry a printout of their admit card and a valid ID to the exam hall. This is crucial for entry and participation in the exam.
For more update candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.