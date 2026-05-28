UGC NET 2026: NTA Adds Four New Exam Cities For North-East Candidates; Exams From June 22

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added four examination centres for the UGC NET June 2026 examination and expanded city choice options for candidates from the North-East.

The decision comes after concerns were raised over the limited availability of examination centres in several North-Eastern states. The agency said candidates from the region will now have greater flexibility while selecting their preferred examination cities through the correction window.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or both, in universities and colleges across India.

The online application process for the June 2026 session was held from April 29 to May 24, 2026. The correction portal has been opened to allow candidates to make changes in their application forms, including updating their city preferences.

Direct link to read the official notification

Four new examination centres added

The NTA has introduced the following additional examination cities for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination:

Arunachal Pradesh: Namsai (city code: AL03)

Manipur: Kakching (city code: MN04)

Manipur: Bishnupur (city code: MN05)

Meghalaya: Cherrapunji (city code: MG02)

Officials said the addition of these centres is expected to reduce travel difficulties for students, especially those living in remote areas.

North-East candidates can choose nearby states

Apart from adding new centres, the NTA has also allowed candidates from North-Eastern states to opt for examination cities in neighbouring states during the correction period.

The facility will be available to candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

This means students who may not find suitable centres within their state can select nearby cities across the North-East region.

Correction window open

Eligible candidates can use the revised city selection options through the official NTA website during the correction period.

The agency has advised applicants to regularly check the official website for updates related to the examination schedule, admit cards and other announcements.

For further clarification regarding UGC NET June 2026, candidates can contact NTA through its official support channels.