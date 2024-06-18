UGC NET 2024: NTA To Conduct OMR-Based Exam Today For 83 Subjects; Check Important Guidelines Here

UGC NET Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the June session today, June 18. The UGC NET admit cards for 2024 were issued last week and can be downloaded by all candidates appearing for the exam through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET exam 2024 will be held for 83 subjects across 541 exam centres. Unlike the last session, candidates will be taking an OMR-based test in offline mode. As per the schedule, the NTA UGC NET exam will be conducted in two shifts, with shift 1 taking place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The UGC NET exam consists of two papers.

Paper 1 includes 50 questions, each carrying two marks, for a total of 100 marks. This paper evaluates candidates on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper 2 comprises 100 questions, each carrying 2 marks for a total of 200 marks. Candidates are required to bring the UGC NET admit card 2024, two passport size photographs to affix in the attendance sheet, and a valid photo identity card to the examination center.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without their hall tickets.

The UGC NET admit card 2024 includes the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, center details, photograph, signature, and exam instructions.

Candidates are required to report to the examination center two hours before the commencement of the UGC NET June 2024 examination to complete the frisking and registration formalities. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

