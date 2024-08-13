UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip OUT; Direct link here

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The University Grants Commission has released the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip for exams scheduled on August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Candidates can download the slip from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 21st, 22nd & 23rd August 2024.”

Candidates need to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC-NET June 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

How to download UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.