UGC NET 2023 results to release today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to check

UGC NET December 2022 results to be out soon.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency, NTA is most likely expected to announce the UGC NET December 2022 Result today, April 09, 2023. As per various media reports.

Those candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download their result from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

There is no confirmation yet from NTA or UGC regarding the date and timing of the declaration of the result.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in 5 phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates.

The UGC NET Phase-I was held from February 21 to 24, 2023, Phase-II was conducted from February 28, and March 01, 02, 2023, Phase-III was conducted from March 03 to 06 2023, Phase-IV was held on March 11, 12, 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from March 13 to 16, 2023.

NTA released the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the December session on March 23, 2023.

Candidates who were not satisfied with the tentative answer key had the option to raise objections between March 23 to March 25, 2023.

The National testing agency released the final answer key on April 06, 2023.

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET Result anytime soon.

Steps to check UGC NET Result 2023

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, go to 'Candidate Activity'

Now, click on the UGC NET Dec 2022 Result link

A new page will open, login using your application number and date of birth

Your NET Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference