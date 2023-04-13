UGC NET 2023: Results declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; details here

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December session at ugcnet.nic.in. The scorecards and the UGC NET final answer key 2023 can both be downloaded by candidates who took the exam at.

The NTA has also made available the subject- and category-specific UGC NET cut-off scores and percentiles. The final answer key shows that a total of 101 questions were eliminated.

On March 23, NTA made the draft answer key available and gave candidates a chance to object. A total of 85 questions were dropped in the provisional answer key. After the subject matter experts looked through the issues brought up, the final answer key was uploaded.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates have had their NTA NET results released by the NTA. On the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates must log in with their registration number, date of birth, and password to receive their UGC NET scorecard for 2023. Exams for 83 subjects for the UGC NET December 2022 were administered by the NTA from February 21 to March 2.

Here's how to check UGC NET 2023 results

Visit ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the website for the UGC NET December cycle results link.

Use your application number and birthdate to log in.

Submit and check your results

Read Also NCrF provides opportunity for creditization and progression: UGC chairman

Cut-off score of UGC NET Results December 2022

The minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to general category is 40 percent and for those belonging to reserved category (OBC, PWD, SC/ST) is 35 percent for both Paper I and II.

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF MARKS out

Here's the link to check cut off