UGC NET 2023: Answer Key Out On July 5 or 6; Confirms UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, recently announced that the answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released on 5th or 6th of July i.e today or tomorrow. Following that, results will be out on the second week of August. Candidates who appeared for this examination can go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in once the results are out.

A tweet from UGC Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, read as, "UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August."

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 answer key:

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads, ‘UGC NET 2023 answer key’

3. It will take you to the new page where you will be able to check the answer keys

4. Check set-wise UGC NET June 2023 answer key

5. Raise objections, if any, by paying a specified fee

Steps to challenge UGC NET 2023 answer key:

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET

2. Click on the link available for the answer key

3. Click on any one of the links: Through the application number and password or Through the application number and date of birth

4. Enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security pin (as shown on the screen)

5. Click on Sign In

6. Click on the Challenge Answer Key link

7. Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made

8. Click on the ‘Save Your Claims’ button

9. Upload the supporting documents in a single PDF file to support your claim

10. Click on the ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button

11. Pay INR 200 per question in the online mode

UGC NET June 2023 was held in two phases. Phase 1 exams were held between June 13 and June 17 whereas phase 2 exams were held between June 19 and June 22. The exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the question papers included multiple-choice questions.