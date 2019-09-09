UGC NET 2019 Registration process begins today; here's all you need to know

The registration process for the UGC NET exam will begin from today, September 9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 from December 2 to 6, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in till October 9. The June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16.

The exam will be conducted for the subjects of Earth Science, Life Science, Chemical Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science. Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in M.Sc., MBBS or integrated BS-MS qualification in order to register for UGC NET Exam. There will be two papers in the exam. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will have reasoning, numerical and teaching ability and Paper-II will be purely based on the subject chosen by candidates.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make the payment.