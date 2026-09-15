UGC Mandates RPwD Act Compliance In Higher Education; Universities Must Submit Disability Data By September 30 |

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and their constituent and affiliated colleges to ensure compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and implement measures aimed at making higher education institutions more inclusive and accessible for students with disabilities.

In a notice, UGC Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath emphasised the need for educational institutions to comply with the provisions of the RPwD Act and follow earlier directions issued in connection with Supreme Court orders on accessibility and reservation for persons with disabilities.

The commission has also made it mandatory for universities to submit statistical information on students with disabilities, recruitment and scholarships/fellowships through the UGC Universities Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) by September 30, 2026.

UGC Lists key measures for universities

The UGC has instructed universities to implement several measures across their campuses and affiliated institutions. These include:

Ensuring compliance with Section 32 of the RPwD Act, 2016, concerning reservation of seats for persons with disabilities in admissions to each course.

Notifying the UGC annually about the number of students with disabilities admitted to each course.

Submitting the required information to the Chief Commissioner or State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, as applicable.

Preparing and implementing a time-bound accessibility action plan for universities and affiliated colleges.

Adopting the Harmonized Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier-Free Built Environment for Persons with Disabilities as the accessibility standard for public buildings.

Forming an Internal Committee comprising teachers, staff, students and parents to address the day-to-day needs of persons with disabilities and oversee implementation of relevant schemes.

Ensuring the proper functioning of the Equal Opportunity Cell in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions.

Disability admission data to be submitted annually

The UGC has specifically highlighted the requirement under Section 32 of the RPwD Act regarding reservation of seats for persons with disabilities in educational institutions.

Universities have been asked to submit details of the number of students with disabilities admitted to each course every year. The commission noted that the Chief Commissioner and State Commissioners are responsible for enquiring whether educational institutions have fulfilled this obligation.

The UGC communication also states that appropriate action may be initiated against institutions that fail to comply with the requirements under Section 89 of the RPwD Act, 2016, and other applicable provisions.

Accessibility action plan & equal opportunity cells

As part of the compliance measures, universities and their affiliated colleges have been asked to prepare a detailed accessibility action plan and implement it within a defined timeframe.

The UGC has also stressed the importance of functional Equal Opportunity Cells, which are intended to support equal access and opportunities for students with disabilities within higher education institutions.

The commission said that ensuring accessibility and inclusion is a collective responsibility and that compliance with the RPwD Act is both a legal obligation and an important measure to support persons with disabilities.

Universities to submit Five-Year statistical information

The UGC has made it mandatory for universities to furnish a report containing statistical information on persons with disabilities through the prescribed format.

The information sought includes details relating to:

Students with disabilities admitted to the institution

Recruitment of teaching staff

Recruitment of non-teaching staff

Fellowships provided to students with disabilities

Scholarships provided to students with disabilities

The required information is to be submitted through the UGC Universities Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) by September 30, 2026.

The commission has also directed universities to circulate the instructions among all their constituent and affiliated colleges and ensure that the institutions comply with the requirements.

The latest communication follows earlier UGC directions issued in 2020 and 2024 and references the Supreme Court's December 15, 2017 orders concerning the implementation of provisions related to persons with disabilities in educational institutions.