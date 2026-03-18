UGC Lays Out Fitness Blueprint for Campuses; Details Physical Activity Norms

The University Grants Commission has released Guidelines for Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health, Welfare, and Psychological and Emotional Well-being on social media today.

The Notification issued guidelines to encourage sports participation and physical fitness activities in higher education institutions. It further said that the higher educational institutions (HEIs) must focus on physical activity for all students to help them stay physically fit and mentally healthy. It further added that the sedentary lifestyle has been observed to contribute to obesity and diseases like diabetes that put our bodies at risk. A key remedy is exercise; therefore, physical activity is required.

What Guidelines are issued for Physical Activity Programs and Provisions

Higher education institutions must create an environment in which students are encouraged to engage in physical activity.

The NSS, NCC, and other avenues for meaningful engagement with students should be strengthened.

HEIs must establish the necessary outdoor and indoor sports facilities and infrastructure on campus. There should be a cutting-edge gymnasium and yoga center.

HEIs are responsible for ensuring that all such facilities on campus function properly.

HEIs should regularly organize self-defense training programs, particularly for female students.

The Sports Council, as well as the Departments of Physical Education and Yoga, must develop and monitor physical fitness programs and opportunities on an ongoing basis.

Student hostels should also have the bare minimum of facilities for students.

HEIs should have a dedicated sports officer/physical fitness trainer/coach to manage and oversee physical activity programs.

Given that adequate physical activity is required for the development of a healthy body, participation in physical or sports activities must be ensured for all students at the institution.

Physical activity participation and scoring should be part of the credit system used to determine promotion to the next semester.

The test batteries recommended for implementation include the American Association for Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (AAHPER) youth fitness test, the Canadian physical fitness test, the 12-minute Cooper run or walk test, and any other test appropriate for local conditions.

The institutions should plan for the organization of weekly intramural sports tournaments. Participation in these weekly tournaments should be encouraged and made lucrative through prizes and honors.