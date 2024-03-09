UGC Issues Guidelines For State Private Universities' Off-Campus Centers

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued comprehensive guidelines for state private universities interested in establishing off-campus centers within their respective states. These guidelines, revealed following the 577th Meeting of the Commission on February 13, 2024, offer a clear blueprint for universities to adhere to when creating off-campus facilities.

As per the UGC notification, state private universities seeking to establish off-campus centers must meet the following criteria:

1. Eligibility: Only state private universities with at least five years of academic activity or program completion at their main campus are eligible.

2. Legal provisison: Universities must operate within the jurisdiction outlined by the State University Act, which should include provisions for off-campus center establishment.

3. Program Approval: Before commencing operations, universities must secure approval or a Letter of Intent from the relevant statutory or regulatory body for the specific programs offered at the off-campus center.

4. Ownership or Lease: Universities must have ownership rights or a lease agreement for a minimum of 30 years for the land designated for the off-campus center.

5. Infrastructure and Standards: The university must maintain high educational standards, including faculty expertise and physical infrastructure, at the off-campus center, ensuring parity with the main campus.

The 'UGC (Establishment and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003 allows State Private Universities to set up of-campus centre(s) with the prior approval of UGC and that of the State Government.