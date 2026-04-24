UGC Invites Applications From Universities For ODL & Online Courses For 2026-27

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited fresh applications from eligible higher educational institutions seeking recognition to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and online mode for the academic year 2026-27. The courses approved under this cycle will begin from the academic session starting in August 2026 and onwards.

The announcement has been made through a public notice issued by the UGC. Institutions planning to start or continue distance and online programmes will have to apply through the official portal of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

📢 UGC Updates



UGC invites applications from eligible HEIs for recognition to offer programmes under ODL and Online mode for the academic year 2026–27 (session beginning August 2026).



🗓️ Application window: 27 April 2026 – 11 May 2026

📄 Last date for hard copy submission: 20… pic.twitter.com/fZv3dtmI1B — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 24, 2026

The move is expected to benefit universities looking to expand flexible learning opportunities for students who may not be able to attend regular classroom programmes.

Applications to be reviewed under UGC rules

UGC said all applications will be examined as per the provisions of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, along with subsequent amendments.

The commission also clarified that simply submitting an application does not mean approval has been granted. Recognition will be provided only after scrutiny of the institution’s eligibility, infrastructure, academic standards and compliance with regulations.

Important Dates

• Opening of online application: April 27, 2026

• Last date of submission through online: May 11, 2026

• Last date of submission of original affidavit and annexure(s): May 20, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

• Eligible HEIs

• HEIs meeting UGC requirements

• HEIs requiring approval for offering ODL and/or online courses for the year 2026-27

Procedure of Application

Step 1: Log on to the official UGC DEB website: deb.ugc.ac.in

Step 2: Fill in the online application form

Step 3: Upload required documents

Step 4: Submit original affidavit and annexure(s) at the UGC headquarters, New Delhi before the last date.