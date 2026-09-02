UGC Invites Applications For ODL, Online Programme Recognition 2026-27 At deb.ugc.ac.in; Apply By September 15

UGC ODL, Online Programme Recognition 2026-27: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) seeking recognition to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or Online mode for the academic year 2026-27.

The recognition will apply to programmes offered from the January-February 2027 academic session and onwards, as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

UGC ODL, Online Programme application dates

According to the public notice issued by the UGC on August 31, 2026, eligible HEIs can submit their applications within the following timeline:

Online application window: September 1 to September 15, 2026

Hard copy submission deadline: September 25, 2026

Application portal: deb.ugc.ac.in

Submission address: Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi – 110001.

HEIs have been advised to visit the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website for details regarding the prescribed application fee and further announcements.

Who can apply for UGC recognition?

The invitation covers eligible HEIs falling under Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, along with subsequent amendments.

The notice also clarifies that the application window remains open throughout the year for HEIs entitled to offer Online programmes and for Category-I HEIs eligible to offer ODL programmes.

Application does not mean automatic approval

UGC has specifically cautioned HEIs that merely submitting an application does not amount to recognition or approval.

All applications will be scrutinised against the standards and requirements prescribed under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and its amendments. Recognition will be granted only after the applications meet the stipulated requirements.

How to apply for UGC ODL/Online Programme recognition

Eligible institutions can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC Distance Education Bureau portal.

Step 2: Access the online application facility for ODL and/or Online programmes.

Step 3: Complete the application form with the required institutional and programme details.

Step 4: Pay the prescribed application fee as applicable.

Step 5: Submit the online application within the deadline of September 15, 2026.

Step 6: Submit the required original affidavit and annexures in hard copy by September 25, 2026, at the specified UGC address.

Step 7: Keep checking the DEB website for further updates and announcements.

Direct link to apply

The UGC has invited eligible institutions to complete the process within the prescribed timelines for recognition covering the January-February 2027 academic session and subsequent sessions.