UGC fellowships, research grants schemes registration closes on October 10

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started online applications for fellowships and research grants schemes that were launched on September 5, this year. The registration process for three fellowships and two research grants schemes will close on October 10, 2022. Eligible candidates, who are interested, must register before the mentioned date. The three UGC fellowships are Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr S Radhakrishnan Post-Doctoral Fellowship, and Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members. The two research grants schemes are Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members and Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members.

The registrations for UGC fellowships 2022 and research grants began on Teachers' Day this year. The commission has also released the guidelines and the eligibility criteria for interested candidates to apply online on the official website, ugc.ac.in. Eligibility for the UGC fellowships are given below.

1) Research grant for In-Service Faculty Members:

The purpose of this fellowship is to give regularly appointed faculty members research opportunities. Under the terms of the programme, 200 chosen candidates would get Rs 10 lakh in support over a two-year period.

Eligibility:

Age: up to 50 years.

Minimum 10 years of service left in the University/Institution from the date of submission of his / her application.

Successfully supervised Ph.D. dissertation of 5 full-time candidates

Completed at least 2 sponsored research projects funded by national/ international government or private agencies.

2) Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members:

The purpose of this fellowship is to give retired academic members access to research opportunities. There are 100 seats available for this fellowship, and the chosen applicants will get Rs 50,000 per month in fellowship payments and Rs 50,000 per year in contingency payments.

Eligibility: At the level of Professors/Associate Professors (who are going to superannuate within six months or already superannuated)

Age: up to 67 yr

Successfully supervised the Ph.D. dissertations of 10 full-time candidates, 3 of whom had received their degrees during the preceding 10 years.

The applicant must have handled, as Principal Investigator, at least 3 sponsored research projects funded by national/ international agencies.

Shall not hold any administrative responsibility during the tenure of the fellowship which would be from the date of superannuation.

3) Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

This fellowship is being offered by UGC with the intention of giving students the chance to pursue advanced study and research in the humanities, social sciences, engineering, and sciences, including languages, in Indian universities and institutions. Although there are 900 seats available for this fellowship, 30% of them are set aside for female candidates. As part of the fellowship and as a contingency, the chosen candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 annually.

Eligibility:

Unemployed candidates with a Ph.D. degree

Below 35 yr (Gen); 40yr for reserved categories /women / transgender

Only first-time applicants for UGC PDF.

Minimum 55% of marks or equivalent at Postgraduate level; relaxation of 5% marks for reserved categories and transgender.

It is necessary that the candidate identifies a Mentor/Supervisor for his/her post-doctoral research work and obtain his/her consent for the mentorship.

4) Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

There is no set number of places available for the fellowship, which aims to encourage single girls to continue their studies and do research that will result in a Ph.D. The duration of this fellowship is five years in total.

Any single girl child of her parents pursuing a Ph.D. in any stream/subject in recognised Universities/Colleges/ Institutes.

Registered in regular, full-time Ph. D. program.

Age: up to 40 yr (Gen) and 45 yr for the reserved categories.

5) Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

Regularly appointed faculty members will have access to research possibilities thanks to the fellowship. The scheme's assistance amount is Rs 10 lakh, which would be given to 132 chosen candidates for a two-year period.

Newly appointed Assistant Professors against permanent posts.

Ph.D. degree with a minimum five (5) research papers

Apply within a period of two years from the date of joining the post.