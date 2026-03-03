UGC Directs Universities To Map SWAYAM Courses Ahead Of July 2026 Semester

UGC: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh circular on its official social media account, directing Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country to undertake demand-based mapping of SWAYAM MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) ahead of the July 2026 semester.
The circular states that in order to ensure that course offerings meet academic needs and credit-based requirements, the Ministry of Education has advised the UGC to work with HEIs to map available SWAYAM courses to university curricula. The action is intended to improve student credit transfer procedures and simplify future SWAYAM course planning.
UGC has asked HEIs to submit their inputs exclusively through the UGC Mapping Portal at eseva.ugc.ac.in/swayammapping/ on or before March 10, 2026.
The UGC has also asked universities to thoroughly examine their curriculum alongside the list of available SWAYAM MOOCs and provide detailed feedback on the gaps that need to be addressed in the upcoming semester.
Key Parameters Universities Must Review
The notification outlines several parameters that HEIs must evaluate, including:
Percentage of mapping between SWAYAM courses and university curriculum
Credit requirements for each course
Language suitability of the SWAYAM course
Course level (UG/PG)
Indicative NCF (National Credit Framework) level followed by HEIs
Identification of suitable disciplines or subject areas such as STEM, humanities, law, management, agriculture, allied sciences, environmental studies, and more
Whether specific SWAYAM courses need to be re-run next semester
Courses needed by the HEI but currently unavailable on SWAYAM
Any additional requirements from the university
The Commission states that this exercise will ensure better planning, curriculum alignment, and wider academic access for students opting for SWAYAM MOOCs in the upcoming July session.