UGC Directs HEIs To Ensure Strict Compliance With Student Safety, Anti-Ragging, Campus Security & Grievance Redressal Norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh directive asking Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the country to strictly comply with existing regulations aimed at ensuring the safety, security and overall well-being of students.

As per the latest notification from the Commission, it emphasised the safety and well-being of students and directed all institutions to abide by all regulations issued earlier.

Key UGC regulations institutions must follow

The UGC has prescribed some regulations, which focus on students, and are mandatory for implementation in all universities and colleges:

• UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009 (as amended)

• UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2012

• UGC Regulations on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students, 2015

• UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 (including SGRC and Ombudsperson)

• Guidelines on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates

• Guidelines on promotion of physical fitness, sports and student welfare

• Other guidelines and institutional responsibilities issued from time to time

HEIs asked to strengthen their systems

Apart from implementing the regulations, the UGC has also requested HEIs to enhance their own systems in order to make the campus safer. It is mandatory that institutions:

• Formulate and make sure that various committees like Anti-Ragging Committee, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), Equal Opportunity Cell, and Grievance Redressal Cell work effectively

• Make information about these committees available on their official websites

• Develop effective complaint redressal mechanisms in place

• Establish support structures for the students, particularly in the form of counseling and mental health services

• Implement proper safety protocols in the colleges, including CCTV cameras

• Organise awareness programs for students and staff members

• Keep proper documentation of their meetings and reports of actions taken

Universities asked to ensure compliance across colleges

Vice Chancellors have been told by the commission to ensure that the implementation of these directives takes place in all affiliated colleges within their jurisdiction.

UGC has told institutions to visit its official website periodically for circulars and other regulatory instructions. As per the latest directive, there will be an expectation from educational institutions to ensure compliance to these directives rather than just following them on paper.

This directive from the UGC seeks to make educational institutions more accountable.