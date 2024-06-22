UGC Chairman Lauds Centre's Move Of Establishing High Level Committee To Look Into NTA's Functioning

M Jagadesh Kumar | Twitter@PTI_News

The Ministry of Education on Saturday formed a seven-member high level committee of experts to ensure transparent and smooth conduct of exams. The committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan will look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar lauded this move and said that forming a high level committee of experts is a welcome step towards assuring entrance examinations’ transparent, smooth and fair conduct.

“The Committee's emphasis on recommending reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and improving the NTA's structure and functioning will strengthen our national entrance examination system,” he said, further adding that “protecting student's interest and their future is our priority.”

The other members of the committee are Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Hyderabad; Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus at the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras; Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean of Student Affairs at IIT Delhi; Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Education, who will act as the Member Secretary; and Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS Delhi.

The committee will submit its report with recommendations to the Education Ministry within two months on how to improve data security procedures, streamline the examination process, and improve the NTA's overall organisation and operation.