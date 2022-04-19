UG students, along with NEET PG demand postponement

Mumbai: As the NEET exam dates for both PG and UG students get nearer, candidates in both categories are requesting a postponement. They've resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

NEET aspirants have been extremely vocal about their issue regarding the examination, using hashtags like #postponeneetug2022, and #RescheduleNEETUG. This year NEET-UG is scheduled to be held on July 17, and it is only held once a year, unlike other entrance exams such as JEE.

After their Board exams, students believe they would have less time to prepare for the NEET exam. CBSE science students' exams will end in June. Dhananjay Pandey, a student wrote in his tweet, "CBSE Class 12 Board will end in June and after that, some students have to prepare for CUET examination and NEET also. There is a very short duration of time for preparation. Therefore, we request NTA to postpone NEET-UG 2022."

Students who are appearing for both JEE and NEET, are finding themselves in a bind as JEE main's second session is scheduled from July 21, just after 3 days of NEET. Sirisha Jaiswal tweeted, "Postpone NEET-UG 2022, please. We don't have enough time for preparation. How can PCMB students write NEET and JEE in the gap of 3 days? It is not fair for freshers. Fulfill our demand and postpone NEET."

Along with this, students have expressed concern over the examination date. For the past two years, the NEET UG has been held in September, and this year it will be held in July. They are also troubled about the discrimination they are experiencing and questioning why, despite having two attempts, JEE main can be postponed but not NEET, which has only one attempt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:52 PM IST