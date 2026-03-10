UCEED, CEED 2026 Scorecard Link Active At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecards Before July 31

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecards: The UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecards can be downloaded on the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay's official website starting today. The deadline for downloading the scorecard is July 21, 2026. Earlier, the IIT institute had announced the CEED and UCEED results on March 4 and March 6, 2026.

Candidates can access their UCEED and CEED scorecards by adding their login credentials, such as username and password, on the official website.

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecard: Important Dates

Start date for scorecard download: March 10, 2026

Online application for BDes programme: March 14 to April 10, 2026

Seat allotment – Round 1: April 21, 2026

Seat allotment – Round 2: May 19, 2026

Seat allotment – Round 3: June 10, 2026

Seat allotment – Round 4: June 24, 2026

Seat allotment – Round 5: July 3, 2026

Last date to download scorecard: July 31, 2026

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecard: How To download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UCEED and CEED 2025 scorecards below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the portal link and look for the scorecards link.

Step 3: Add your login credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: The UCEED/CEED 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UCEED/CEED 2026 scorecard for future reference.

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecard: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on UCEED and CEED 2026. Scorecard:

Candidate name and Roll number

Name of exam

Marks scored and Total marks

Qualifying status

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecard: What’s Next

Qualified applicants must apply for B.Des admissions at participating IITs following the release of the UCEED and CEED 2026 scorecards. The B.Des admission form will be accessible from March 14 to April 10, 2026. Five rounds of UCEED counseling will be conducted by the institute. The candidate's rank and preferences will be taken into consideration when assigning seats.

UCEED and CEED 2026 Scorecard: Seat Allotment Schedule

Round I

Announcement Date: April 21, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: April 21, 2026 – April 29, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: April 30, 2026 – May 11, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round II

Announcement Date: May 19, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: May 19, 2026 – May 27, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: May 28, 2026 – June 09, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round III

Announcement Date: June 10, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: June 10, 2026 – June 14, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: June 15, 2026 – June 19, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round IV

Announcement Date: June 24, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: June 24, 2026 – June 28, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: June 29, 2026 – July 01, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round V

Announcement Date: July 03, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: July 03, 2026 – July 09, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: Not applicable

Check Official Notification Here

