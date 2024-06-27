UAE Ministry Of Education Releases New Rankings For Higher Education Institutions

The UAE Ministry of Education has released the Top Research Universities based on a recently released National Framework for the Classification of Higher Education Institutions. This framework, unveiled by Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs, aims to provide a locally relevant assessment of universities across the country.
International University Rankings
According to Gulf News reports, the framework takes into account regional priorities that might not be fully reflected in global rankings in order to especially address the UAE's educational environment. Although global rankings cover more than 1,500 colleges globally, Dr. Al Mualla found that they frequently ignore details that are crucial to the UAE's educational objectives.
According to Dr. Al Mualla, "the national framework focuses on the UAE's priorities," she said at a news conference in Dubai, as reported by GulfNews. "It offers a tailored approach to evaluating higher education institutions, taking into account factors that are crucial for students, parents, and employers in our nation."
The newly released rankings categorise universities into four distinct groups based on their research capabilities and educational standards:
Group 1: Outstanding
American University of Sharjah
United Arab Emirates University
Khalifa University
Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences
New York University Abu Dhabi
Group 2: Very Good
Abu Dhabi University
American University in Dubai
The British University in Dubai
Al Sharekah University
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Zayed University
Ajman University
University of Wollongong in Dubai
Group 3: Good
American University in the Emirates
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah
Emirates College for Educational Development
Gulf Medical University
Sorbonne University
Al Ain University
Canadian University in Dubai
Institute of Business Administration Technology in Dubai
University of Dubai
Dubai College of Pharmacy
Raydan Academy
Saint Joseph University Dubai
Group 4: Satisfactory
Horizon University College
Emirates Aviation University
Imam Malik College of Islamic Sharia and Law
University of Fujairah
City University Ajman
Al Wasl University
Jumeirah University
Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences