UAE Ministry Of Education Releases New Rankings For Higher Education Institutions

The UAE Ministry of Education has released the Top Research Universities based on a recently released National Framework for the Classification of Higher Education Institutions. This framework, unveiled by Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs, aims to provide a locally relevant assessment of universities across the country.

According to Gulf News reports, the framework takes into account regional priorities that might not be fully reflected in global rankings in order to especially address the UAE's educational environment. Although global rankings cover more than 1,500 colleges globally, Dr. Al Mualla found that they frequently ignore details that are crucial to the UAE's educational objectives.

According to Dr. Al Mualla, "the national framework focuses on the UAE's priorities," she said at a news conference in Dubai, as reported by GulfNews. "It offers a tailored approach to evaluating higher education institutions, taking into account factors that are crucial for students, parents, and employers in our nation."

The newly released rankings categorise universities into four distinct groups based on their research capabilities and educational standards:

Group 1: Outstanding

American University of Sharjah

United Arab Emirates University

Khalifa University

Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

New York University Abu Dhabi

Group 2: Very Good

Abu Dhabi University

American University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai

Al Sharekah University

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Zayed University

Ajman University

University of Wollongong in Dubai

Group 3: Good

American University in the Emirates

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah

Emirates College for Educational Development

Gulf Medical University

Sorbonne University

Al Ain University

Canadian University in Dubai

Institute of Business Administration Technology in Dubai

University of Dubai

Dubai College of Pharmacy

Raydan Academy

Saint Joseph University Dubai

Group 4: Satisfactory

Horizon University College

Emirates Aviation University

Imam Malik College of Islamic Sharia and Law

University of Fujairah

City University Ajman

Al Wasl University

Jumeirah University

Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences