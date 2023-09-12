Two Days Until UPSC CSE Mains 2023, Bureaucrats Share Tips Across Social Media

Picture Credits: 'X'

The countdown to the most highly anticipated Mains examination of the Civil Service Examination 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is scheduled to commence on September 15, 2023.

With aspirants feeling jittery and perhaps too anxious as the exam draws closer, many seasoned bureaucrats have turned to social media platforms to share helpful tips and insights with the aspiring candidates, hoping to give them guidance and support as they study for this important exam.

Read below:

Video of the #InstagramLive session where I shared some tips and strategies for the #UPSC #CivilServices #Mains examination for aspirants .https://t.co/kSn3rqGcQL — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) August 25, 2023

One week to go for #UPSC Mains 2023.



My priority order of last week revision would be:



1. Optional Subject

2. Ethics

3. Essay content with quotes

4. Current Affairs - for GS 2,3 and as examples in answers.

5. Static portion



The above order is based on risk to reward… — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) September 7, 2023

UPSC CSE Mains'23 - 4 days to go –



1️⃣ Take proper sleep.

2️⃣ Avoid Sleeping in daytime.

3️⃣ Develop your daily routine like that of exam day.

4️⃣ Keep revising,don't read new stuff much.

5️⃣ Make short notes of important facts,Data - which you can revise on exam day morning.🧵 — Arpit Jain,IPS 🇮🇳🕊️ (@dr_arpit_jain) September 11, 2023

Just 3 more days to UPSC mains 2023. Anxiety, Excitement, Fear and Insecurity are common in these last few days. I was in a similar situation between 2019-2022. I attempted mains with different levels of preparation. My tips for different kinds of aspirants: [thread🧵] — Himanshu Tyagi IFS (@Himanshutyg_ifs) September 11, 2023

