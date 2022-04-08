Twitterati says Indian companies only hire IITians; others beg to differ

In a recent tweet, Subhasmita Swain, a computer science Junior, tweeted that Indian companies hire no other than IIT and NIT graduates. While she thinks that companies presume only IITians are worth consideration, other Twitteratis beg to differ.

Vishu Desi, a Twitter user, wrote that there is tough competition in India.

" But you should keep building on your knowledge, get some experience and try for lateral hiring," he added.

Another Twitter user, Meetali Verma, wrote that the tweet was not the entire truth.

"That’s not entirely true. I am in a 3rd tier private college, and many of my seniors are currently interning with Oracle and IBM," she replied to Subhasmita's tweet.

Backed by a similar opinion, Raji Aiyer, another Twitterati, wrote that he has played the role of an HR head in all the companies he has worked at for the past 20+ years.

"I never actually hired IIT graduates. I always recruited interns from local tier 1&2 colleges like PSG, VIT, SRM, SSN, etc. I Have seen so many good companies queuing up on these campuses," he added.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:39 PM IST