TSRJC CET Result 2026 Declared At tgrjc.cgg.gov.in; Direct Link To Download Rank Card

TSRJC CET Result 2026: The TSRJC Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 results were made public today, May 18, by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSREIS). On the official website, tgrjc.cgg.gov.in, candidates who took the entrance exam on May 3 may now view their scorecards and merit ranks. The test was administered on May 3, 2026, at several district offices throughout the state.

TSRJC CET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can check their results by following the detailed instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official website Go to tgrjc.cgg.gov.in to access the TSREIS CET site.

Step 2: Select the prominent "TSRJC CET Results 2026" or "Online Results" link from the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and hall pass number as they appear on your admit card.

Step 4: Press the submit button. The screen will display your merit list position and TSRJC CET 2026 rank card.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it out so you may refer to it later on in the counselling process.

TSRJC CET Result 2026: What happens next?

TSREIS will soon begin the counselling and seat allotment process.

Selected candidates will receive college allotment details via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Students are advised to regularly check official updates regarding counselling schedules and admission procedures.

TSRJC CET Result 2026: Selection Process

The preliminary merit list was prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination.

Final seat allotment will be done according to applicable reservation policies.

Selection of candidates will depend on merit, category-wise reservation and seat availability.

TSRJC CET Result 2026: Required documents

The original certificates (SSC Marksheet, Study Certificates, Caste Certificate, etc.) of candidates shortlisted on the merit list should be kept available for verification.

Every year, Telangana's esteemed residential junior colleges administer the TSRJC CET, a state-level entrance exam, to enable admissions into Intermediate first-year courses (MPC, BiPC, and MEC).

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website, tgrjc.cgg.gov.in, for the most recent information on the counselling schedule.