TS SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Class 10 Scores On bse.telangana.gov.in

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Telangana SSC Result 2026: The TS SSC Result 2026 will be made public today at 2:00 PM by the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations. On the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in, candidates from throughout the state who took the Class 10 board test can see their results. The TS SSC results will also be available at results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

The SSC results will be announced in the Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Campus, which is located across from LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The Telangana government's advisor, K. Keshava Rao, will make the announcement. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will be present during the session.

Students must enter their board exam roll numbers in order to check the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Exam date and time

The Class 10 board exam, often called the SSC public exam, was administered from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exam was administered in a single shift, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Sites to check the result

Students can check their results online at official websites

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Telangana website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the TS SSC Result 2026 link on the main page.

Step 3: On a new page, candidates must enter their login credentials.

Step 4: After you click submit, your result will show up.

Step 5: Download the page and check the results.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it in case you ever need it.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Whatsapp

Step 1: On your phone, open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Add 8096958096 to your contacts.

Step 3: Open a chat window and say "hi" to the number.

Step 4: Adhere to the guidelines provided by the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Step 5: Type in the necessary information, including your hall pass number.

Step 6: You will receive a WhatsApp message with your TS SSC Result 2026.