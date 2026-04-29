TS SSC Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 95.15%; Girls Outshine Boys With 96.26%

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TS SSC Result 2026 at 2:00 PM. The results of the Class 10 board exam are accessible to candidates from all over the state. Additionally, the TS SSC results will be accessible at results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Students must enter their board exam roll numbers to check the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites.

The overall pass percentage stands at 95.15%. A total of 4,97,312 candidates passed the examination. The pass percentage among girls stood at 96.26%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 94.07%.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage stands at 95.15%.

Girls' Pass Percentage - 96.26%,

Boys' Pass Percentage - 94.07%.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: How to check the Telangana SSC 2026 results

Step 1: Go to bse.telangana.gov.in, the official BSE Telangana website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TS SSC Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcomes.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for future reference.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: How to use WhatsApp to view the results

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Update your contacts with 8096958096.

Step 3: Say "hi" to the number by opening a chat window.

Step 4: Follow the instructions given by the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Step 5: Enter the required data, such as your hall pass number.

Step 6: Your TS SSC Result 2026 will be sent to you via WhatsApp.