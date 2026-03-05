TS SSC 2026: Hall Tickets Available From March 5 On bse.telangana.gov.in; Exams From March 14

TS SSC 2026 Hall Tickets: The TS SSC Public Examinations are scheduled to commence on March 14. Students can expect to receive their TS 10th Class Hall Ticket from March 5 from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Director of Examinations stated that hard copies have already been delivered to your schools via fast post if you are unable to view it online.

TS SSC 2026 Hall Tickets: Steps to download admit card online

Step 1: Go to bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the TS SSC "Download admit cards" option from the homepage.

Step 3: The display screen will show a new login page.

Step 4: Enter your login information and click "Submit."

Step 5: The screen will display the TS interboard hall tickets.

Step 6: Download and store the TS SSC 2026 public test admission card.

Before the start of the TS SSC 2026 Class 10 public exams, schools must swiftly notify the board of any anomalies so that repairs can be made. After paying the necessary fee and getting board approval, corrections can be made online via the "Application Correction" link.

TS SSC 2026 Hall Tickets: Steps to download hall ticket via whatsapp

Step 1: Save the number 8096958096 on your phone

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number

Step 3: Type “Hi” and send the message.

Step 4: Then type “SSC Hall Ticket March – 2026” and send it.

Step 5: Follow the instructions received in the chat.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket directly to your phone.

TS SSC 2026: Exam schedule

March 14, 2026:

First Language (Group A)

First Language Part-I (Composite Course)

First Language Part-II (Composite Course)

March 18, 2026:

Second Language

March 23, 2026:

Third Language (English)

March 28, 2026:

Mathematics

April 2, 2026:

Science Part-I (Physical Science)

April 7, 2026:

Science Part-II (Biological Science)

April 13, 2026:

Social Studies

April 15, 2026:

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic)

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 16, 2026:

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)

The Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad now has a dedicated, round-the-clock control center for the convenience of students. For help, students can call the control room at 040-23230942.