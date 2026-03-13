TS SSC 2026 Exams Begin Tomorrow; Over 5.28 Lakh Students To Appear As Telangana Board Releases OMR Sheet Samples

TS SSC 2026 Exams: The Directorate of Government Examinations in Telangana has released sample Optical Mark Recognition sheets before the commencement of the Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination, which is scheduled to begin on March 14, 2026. This is done in order for the students to be aware of the format of the answer sheets that would be used during the course of the examination.

TS SSC 2026 Exams: Exam Dates and Timings

Exam Start Date: March 14, 2026

Exam End Date: April 16, 2026

Mode of Exam: Pen-and-paper

Exam Timing: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (for most subjects)

Special Papers: First Language (Composite Course) and Science may follow different patterns

This year, around 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examination across 2,676 centres in the state. Officials said the sample OMR sheets have been released so that candidates can familiarise themselves with how answers and personal details should be marked during the exam.

A specially designed OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet is an answer sheet that contains bubbles or boxes to be read by the computer during evaluation. The correct completion of the OMR is important since any minor error can affect the scanning process.

TS SSC 2026 Exams: How to Fill the OMR Sheet

Use a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark answers.

Completely darken the bubble corresponding to the correct answer.

Do not use ticks, crosses, or partial shading in the bubble.

Write personal details such as roll number, subject code, and booklet code in the given boxes.

Carefully fill the corresponding bubbles for these details.

Avoid extra marks, overwriting, or scratching on the sheet.

Do not fold, tear, or damage the OMR sheet.

Direct video link to check OMR sheet

Direct video link to check OMR sheet sample in Telugu

Meanwhile, the board has already issued hall tickets for the examination through schools and on the official website, Board of Secondary Education, Telangana. Students can also obtain their hall ticket via WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to 8096958096 and requesting the SSC Hall Ticket March 2026.

Authorities have advised students to carefully read the instructions and practice using the sample OMR sheets before appearing for the exam.

TS SSC 2026 Exams: Exam Day Guidelines

Carry the SSC hall ticket to the exam centre; entry will not be allowed without it.

Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time.

Follow all instructions given by invigilators inside the exam hall.

Use only permitted stationery items during the exam.

Carefully check the question paper booklet code before filling it on the OMR sheet.

Maintain discipline and silence inside the examination hall.