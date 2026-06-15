TS POLYCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Registration Begins At tgpolycetd.nic.in; Check More Details Here

TS POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Telangana Department of Technical Education (DTE) has started the counselling registration for the TS POLYCET 2026 final phase from June 15. Candidates who did not apply in the first phase can register on the official website, tgpolycetd.nic.in.

Eligible candidates must complete the registration process, pay the processing fee and book slots for certificate verification by 11:59 PM on June 15, 2026. Candidates who have already registered in the first phase are not required to register again and can directly log in to the candidate portal to exercise their web options.

The certificate verification process for newly registered candidates will be conducted on June 16, while option entry will remain open from June 16 to June 17. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on or before June 20, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

TS POLYCET Counselling 2026: Counselling Schedule

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification: June 15, 2026

Certificate verification for candidates who booked slots in the final phase: June 16, 2026

Exercising web options: June 16 to June 17, 2026

Freezing of options: June 17, 2026

Provisional seat allotment result: On or before June 20, 2026

Payment of fee and self-reporting through the website: June 20 to June 22, 2026

Reporting at the allotted college: June 22 to June 23, 2026

TS POLYCET Counselling 2026: How to Register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the TS POLYCET 2026 counselling registration:

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Payment of Processing Fee" link.

Step 3: Register using the registration number, date of birth, and TG POLYCET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Fill in the basic information form, including Aadhaar number, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 5: Enter caste certificate and income certificate application numbers issued by MeeSeva, if applicable.

Step 6: Pay the processing fee online through a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2026: Processing Fee

SC/ST candidates: ₹300

All other candidates: ₹600