TS PGECET Result 2026 Declared at pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Candidates Can Download Rank Card Online

TS PGECET Result 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has announced the TS PGECET 2026 results today, June 5. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards from the official website at the pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the TS PGECET 2026 result, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth, and registration number on the result portal. The rank card contains important information such as marks obtained, percentile score, qualifying status, and rank secured in the examination.

The TS PGECET 2026 examination was conducted from May 29 to June 1 across various test centres. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on May 28, but the dates were revised by the authorities.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Download Rank Card

TS PGECET Result 2026: How to download TS PGECET Rank Card 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below to download their TS PGECET 2026 result and rank card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at the pgecet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TS PGECET Result 2026” or “Download Rank Card” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and registration number

Step 4: Next, click on View Results.

Step 5: The TS PGECET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future admission processes

TS PGECET Result 2026: Details mentioned on TS PGECET Rank Card 2026

The TS PGECET 2026 rank card will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

TS PGECET paper code

Marks obtained and Rank secured

Percentile score

Qualifying status

TS PGECET cutoff details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the rank card. The document will be required during the counselling and admission process for postgraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in Telangana.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at the helpdesk email tgpgecethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in or call +91-8074507055 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on working days (excluding Sundays and public holidays).