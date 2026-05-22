TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026 Released At pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link To Download Admit Card Here

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has released the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can now download their admit cards from pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket, candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and selected exam paper details on the login portal. Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre, as entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.

The TS PGECET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Hall Ticket

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: How To Download TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the TS PGECET 2026 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at

Step 2: Click on the “Download TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth, and exam paper details.

Step 4: Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” button.

Step 5: The TS PGECET 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned On TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026

The TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket contains the following details:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Category

Date of birth

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and time

Exam centre venue

Important exam day instructions

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the examination should follow these important guidelines:

Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Carry the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket and a valid photo ID proof.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates can leave the examination hall only after receiving permission from the invigilator.

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: Important Points Regarding TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026

JNTU Hyderabad has released the hall ticket only in online mode. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities through the official website.

Candidates must also preserve the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket until the entire admission process is completed.