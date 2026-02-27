TS PGECET 2026 Application Form Live At pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Fees & How To Apply

TS PGECET 2026: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET - 2026), which is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has opened the application window on the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

The last day to file the applications is on 6th May 2026. Those candidates interested in admission into courses like M.Tech/M.E/M.Arch and Graduate Level Pharm.D. (P.B.) can apply from the official website.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the helpdesk at tgpgecethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in or call at +91-8523842519 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays).

TS PGECET 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of online application submission: February 27, 2026

Last date for submission of online applications (without late fee): May 06, 2026

Last date with a late fee of Rs 250: May 09, 2026

Last date with a late fee of Rs 1,000: May 12, 2026

Last date with a late fee of Rs 2,500: May 15, 2026

Last date with a late fee of Rs 5,000: May 18, 2026

Last date with a late fee of Rs 10,000: May 26, 2026

Downloading of hall tickets: May 19, 2026

TS PGECET 2026: Exam Dates

May 28th, 2026 - May 31st, 2026

TS PGECET 2026: How to Apply?

Students can apply online for TS PGECET by following the instructions below:

Go to the official TS PGECET website.

Use the online method to pay the application fee.

Complete the application by adding personal details and educational details.

Upload the necessary, crucial documents.

Print and save the confirmation page for later use

Candidates should note that the registration fee should be paid through the payment gateway (debit card/credit card/net banking/TG Online).

Direct Link To Apply

TS PGECET 2026 - Registration Fee

General candidates: Rs 1100/-

SC/ST/PWD - Rs 600/-