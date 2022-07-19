TS PGECET 2022: Last date to apply extended; Know more here | IStocks

Telangana: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) application deadline has been extended to July 26. "The last date for online application submission with late fee of Rs 250 is extended upto July 26," the notification mentioned. To apply for PGECET 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

To apply for the exam, general category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 while the candidates applying under St, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay Rs. 500.

Here's how you can apply for TS PGECET 2022:

Go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Select the link 'Application Fee Payment’ on the homepage. Fill the application form after paying the fee. Upload all the necessary documents and click on submit Download and get a printout of the confirmation page for further use.

TS PGECET 2022 will be conducted between July 29 and August 1.