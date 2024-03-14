TS PECET 2024 Registration Begins at pecet.tsche.ac.in

Pixabay

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially started the registration process for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024, starting March 14, 2024. Candidates keen on pursuing B.P.Ed. (2 years) and D.P.Ed. (2 years) courses can access the registration link via the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Key Dates:

Commencement of TS PECET 2024 registration - March 14, 2024

Deadline for application submission without a late fee - May 15, 2024

Final date for online registration submission with a late fee of ₹500/- - May 25, 2024

Physical and Skill Tests Scheduled - June 10 - June 13, 2024

Fees:

General Category: ₹900/-

SC/ST Category: ₹500/-

How to Register for TS PECET 2024:

Interested candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their registration process:

Go to pecet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of TS PECET.

Click on the TS PECET 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the home page.

Enter the required information and login to your account.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

Make the payment of the application fee online.

After completing the form, submit it online and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for any future requirements.

For further details and updates regarding the TS PECET 2024 examination, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of TS PECET.