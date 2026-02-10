TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Registration Begins at lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Steps To Apply Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the registration window for the TS LAWCET 2026 (TG LAWCET 2026) and TS PGLCET 2026 (TG PGLCET 2026) on their official website. The registration window will close on April 1, 2026, without a late fee.

Candidates who wish to pursue law courses such as LLB, BA LLB, or LLM in Telangana should apply by providing personal and educational information. The TS LAWCET and PGLCET exams will take place in two shifts beginning May 18, 2026.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Application Important Dates

The important dates for the TS LAWCET & PGLCET Application form can be checked below:

Submission of Online Application Last Date: 01 March 2026

Without Late Fee: 01 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹500: 15 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹1,000: 25 April 2026

With Late Fee of ₹2,000: 05 May 2026

With Late Fee of ₹4,000: 10 May 2026

With Late Fee of ₹10,000: 13 May 2026

Admit Card Download: Aprl

Check Notification Here

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for TG LAWCET & PGLCET 2026:

Go to the TGCHE official website: lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

On the Homepage, click on the STEP 2:Fill Application Form

Enter basic details such as the candidate's name, date of Birth, Mobile Number, and email ID.

Upload scanned documents, such as a passport-size photograph(less than 50Kb/jpeg format) and a scanned signature (less than 30KB/jpeg format)

Pay the fee online by clicking on the “Application Fee Payment” tab. Candidates can also verify the payment status by clicking on know your payment status option.

Double-check all details, click submit and download the application for future use.

Check Application Link Here

Candidates can also check the User Guide For Filing the Online Application

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Exam 2026: Application Fees

TG LAWCET Application Fee 2026:

General Category: ₹900

SC/ST & PH Candidates: ₹600

TG PGLCET Application Fee 2026:

General Category: ₹1100

SC/ST & PH Candidates: ₹900