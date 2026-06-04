TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Results Declared At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Results: The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2026 results have been released by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates can view and download their official rank cards if they took the computer-based state-level law entrance exams. The final answer keys for both tests will be made available on the university's official website at the same time as the scorecards.

To guarantee a seamless login process, candidates are advised to keep their login details, such as their dates of birth and exam hall ticket numbers, close to hand.

Direct link to check the result

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

By following these formal procedures, candidates can easily access the university server and download their digital scorecards:

Step 1: Visit lawcet.tgche.ac.in, the official central website.

Step 2: Find and select the active "Download TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET Rank Card 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A secure candidate sign-in page will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Enter your unique information, such as your date of birth and hall ticket number.

Step 5: To complete your request, click the "Submit" or "Get Rank Card" button.

Step 6: Examine your results on the screen, download the PDF version, and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidates must carefully review the rank card for complete factual accuracy after downloading it. Important candidate criteria, such as the student's full name, father's name, photo, hall ticket number, sectional marks, total marks earned, state rank, and final qualifying status, are displayed on the scorecard.

To avoid problems during verification, any discrepancy or typographical error found in the academic or personal areas should be reported right away to the university administration via the official helpline.