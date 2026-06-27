TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Registration Begins From July 5, Check Fee, Documents & Important Dates Here

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: The TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 counselling schedule has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). On July 5, 2026, registration for the counselling procedure will open at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates have till July 10, 2026, to register for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 counselling.

Direct link to check the LLB. 3 Year/ 5 Years Courses

Direct link to check the LL.M.

TG LAWCET 2026 (LL.B. 3-Year & 5-Year) Admissions: Important Dates

Notification Issued: June 26, 2026

Online Registration & Certificate Upload: July 5 to July 10, 2026

Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates: July 6 to July 9, 2026

- NCC (3-Year LL.B.): July 6, 2026

- NCC (3-Year & 5-Year LL.B.): July 7, 2026

- Sports & Games / CAP: July 8, 2026

- PH: July 9, 2026

Display of Verified Eligible Candidates & Correction Window: July 15, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Entry: July 16 to July 19, 2026

Editing of Web Options (Phase 1): July 20, 2026

Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment: July 24, 2026

Reporting at Allotted Colleges for Original Certificate Verification: July 25 to July 28, 2026

TG PGLCET (LL.M.) Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Notification Issued: June 26, 2026

Online Registration & Certificate Upload: July 27 to July 31, 2026

Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports): July 29 to July 31, 2026

- CAP & PH: July 29, 2026

- NCC: July 30, 2026

- Sports & Games: July 31, 2026

Display of Verified Eligible Candidates & Correction Window: August 1, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Entry: August 1 to August 2, 2026

Editing of Web Options (Phase 1): August 3, 2026

Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment: August 5, 2026

Reporting at Allotted Colleges for Original Certificate Verification: August 5 to August 8, 2026

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: Registration Fees

General/Open Category: ₹800

SC/ST Category: ₹500

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official TSCHE counselling website.

Step 2: Register using your TS LAWCET 2026 credentials.

Step 3: Pay the counselling registration fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents for verification.

Step 5: Submit the application and save the confirmation page for future reference.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: Required documents

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

TS LAWCET 2026 rank card

Transfer Certificate (TC)/Migration Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.