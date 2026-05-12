TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026 For 3-Year & 5-Year LLB Courses Released At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test official website now offers the TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026 for download. By going to lawcet.tgche.ac.in, candidates can view their TG LAWCET hall passes.

After registering for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, candidates can obtain their admit card by logging in with their registration number and birthdate. The formal and required document to have on test day is an admit card.

Direct link to download admit card

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download their hall pass by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to lawcet.tgche.ac.in, the official TGCHE website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Download Hall Ticket" button.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration number to log in.

Step 4: To continue, click the "Download Hall Ticket" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your TS LAWCET Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Carefully check every information and download the PDF for further use.

Direct link to download admit card

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2026 after downloading it. The admit card will contain important examination-related information, including:

Candidate’s full name

Hall ticket number

TS LAWCET application number

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Date of birth

Category and gender

Name of the examination

Course applied for (3-year or 5-year LLB programme)

Date of examination

Exam timing and reporting time

Duration of the examination

Name and address of the exam centre

Important exam day instructions and guidelines

Signature of exam authorities

TS LAWCET 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) administers the TS LAWCET, a state-level entrance test for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programs in Telangana's law schools.

On the day of the exam, candidates are required to bring their admission card to the testing location. To prevent any last-minute problems on exam day, candidates are urged to carefully read all instructions listed on their hall pass.

Candidates should frequently check the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in for any updates on the TS LAWCET 2026 exam schedule, results, and admissions procedure.