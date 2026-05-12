TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026 For 3-Year & 5-Year LLB Courses Released At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test official website now offers the TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026 for download. By going to lawcet.tgche.ac.in, candidates can view their TG LAWCET hall passes.
After registering for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, candidates can obtain their admit card by logging in with their registration number and birthdate. The formal and required document to have on test day is an admit card.
Direct link to download admit card
TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card
Candidates can download their hall pass by following these easy steps:
Step 1: Go to lawcet.tgche.ac.in, the official TGCHE website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Download Hall Ticket" button.
Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration number to log in.
Step 4: To continue, click the "Download Hall Ticket" button.
Step 5: The screen will display your TS LAWCET Hall Ticket.
Step 6: Carefully check every information and download the PDF for further use.
Direct link to download admit card
TS LAWCET Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on the hall ticket
Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2026 after downloading it. The admit card will contain important examination-related information, including:
Candidate’s full name
Hall ticket number
TS LAWCET application number
Photograph and signature of the candidate
Date of birth
Category and gender
Name of the examination
Course applied for (3-year or 5-year LLB programme)
Date of examination
Exam timing and reporting time
Duration of the examination
Name and address of the exam centre
Important exam day instructions and guidelines
Signature of exam authorities
TS LAWCET 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) administers the TS LAWCET, a state-level entrance test for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programs in Telangana's law schools.
On the day of the exam, candidates are required to bring their admission card to the testing location. To prevent any last-minute problems on exam day, candidates are urged to carefully read all instructions listed on their hall pass.
Candidates should frequently check the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in for any updates on the TS LAWCET 2026 exam schedule, results, and admissions procedure.