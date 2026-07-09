TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply At lawcet.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will be closing the Phase 1 counselling process for TS LAWCET 2026 admissions. Candidates who qualified in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can now register online for admission to the three-year LL.B. and five-year integrated LL.B. programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Eligible candidates can complete the counselling registration through the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in, by paying the prescribed processing fee and uploading the required documents. The online registration and certificate upload facility will remain available until tomorrow, July 10, 2026.

The council has stated that no separate counselling call letters will be issued. Candidates are advised to complete each stage of the counselling process within the notified schedule.

Direct Link For Counselling

Participation in counselling alone does not guarantee seat allotment, which will depend on merit, preferences, and seat availability.

TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

Online registration, fee payment and certificate upload: July 5 to July 10, 2026

Slot booking and physical certificate verification (NCC, CAP, PH and Sports categories): July 6 to July 9, 2026

Publication of verified candidates list: July 15, 2026

Web option entry: July 16 to July 19, 2026

Editing of web options: July 20, 2026

Phase 1 seat allotment result: July 24, 2026

Reporting at allotted colleges: July 25 to July 28, 2026

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling: How To Register

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TS LAWCET counselling portal at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Phase 1 Counselling Registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required login credentials.

Step 4: Pay the counselling processing fee through the available online payment options.

Step 5: Upload the required certificates and supporting documents.

Step 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Processing Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee during registration:

General category: Rs 800

SC/ST category: Rs 500

The fee can be paid online through the counselling portal.

Physical Certificate Verification For Special Categories

Applicants seeking admission under special categories, including NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports, must undergo physical certificate verification at the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyderabad. Candidates are required to book verification slots and report as per the category-wise schedule between July 6 and July 9, 2026.

After document verification, eligible candidates will be able to exercise their web options before the Phase 1 seat allotment results are announced on July 24, 2026. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between July 25 and July 28, 2026 to confirm their admission.