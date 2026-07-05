TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Commences At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Registration Open Till July 10

TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Phase 1 counselling process for TS LAWCET 2026 today, July 5, 2026. Candidates who qualified in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) can now register online for admission to the three-year LL.B. and five-year integrated LL.B. programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Eligible candidates must complete the online registration process, pay the counselling processing fee, and upload the required documents through the official counselling portal, lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The registration and online certificate verification window will remain open until July 10, 2026.

The council has clarified that no separate call letters will be issued for counselling. Candidates are advised to complete all stages of the process within the specified timeline, as participation in counselling does not guarantee seat allotment.

Direct Link For Counselling

TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates for the first phase of counselling below:

Online registration, fee payment and certificate upload: July 5 to July 10, 2026

Slot booking and physical certificate verification (NCC, CAP, PH and Sports categories): July 6 to July 9, 2026

Publication of verified candidates list: July 15, 2026

Web option entry: July 16 to July 19, 2026

Editing of web options: July 20, 2026

Phase 1 seat allotment result: July 24, 2026

Reporting at allotted colleges: July 25 to July 28, 2026

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates can complete the counselling registration by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TS LAWCET counselling website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Phase 1 counselling registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required login credentials.

Step 4: Pay the counselling processing fee online.

Step 5: Upload the necessary certificates and supporting documents.

Step 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Processing Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee during registration.

General category: Rs 800

SC/ST category: Rs 500

The fee can be paid through the online payment options available on the counselling portal.

Special Category Certificate Verification

Candidates applying under special categories such as NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports must complete physical certificate verification at the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyderabad. Verification will be conducted through slot booking between July 6 and July 9, 2026, according to the category-wise schedule notified by the authorities.