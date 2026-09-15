TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Final Phase Registration Begins For 3-Year, 5-Year LL.B Today At lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule, Eligibility, & Fees Here

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Final Phase Registration Begins For 3-Year, 5-Year LL.B Today At lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in | Official website

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the final phase of TS LAWCET 2026 counselling today, September 15, for admissions to three-year and five-year LL.B courses for the academic year 2026-27.

As per the detailed notification issued by the Convener, TG CETs (other) Admissions-2026, candidates who did not register for the first or second phase of counselling can complete their online registration, fee payment and certificate upload from September 15 to September 17.

Candidates who have already completed certificate verification in the first or second phase do not need to register again and can directly participate in the final-phase web options as per the schedule.

Direct link to check the final counselling schedule

Direct link for detailed notification

Direct link for candidate instruction

TS LAWCET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: Important Dates

Online Registration, Fee Payment & Certificate Upload: September 15 to 17, 2026

Display of Verified Eligible Candidates & Corrections: September 18, 2026

Exercising Web Options: September 19 to 21, 2026

Editing Web Options: September 21, 2026

College-wise Provisional Allotment List: September 25, 2026

Reporting at Allotted Colleges with Original Certificates & Fee Receipt: Up to September 29, 2026

Note: The counselling notification itself serves as the call for web counselling. No separate call letters will be issued to individual candidates.

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates participating in the final phase who have not registered earlier must pay the non-refundable processing fee through the online portal.

General candidates: ₹800

SC/ST candidates: ₹500

The payment can be made through credit card, debit card or internet banking in favour of the Secretary, TGCHE.

Candidates must upload scanned copies of the required original certificates while completing the registration and certificate verification process.

Who can participate in Final Phase Counselling?

The final phase is open to eligible candidates falling under the categories specified by TGCHE.

Candidates who can participate include:

Those who secured a seat in the first or second phase, reported to the allotted college and now wish to move to another college.

Candidates who participated in the first or second phase but did not secure a seat.

Eligible candidates who did not participate in the first or second phase despite being called for counselling.

Candidates who have not registered in the first or second phase can register during the final phase.

However, candidates who were allotted a seat in the second phase but did not report to the allotted college are not eligible to exercise options in the final phase.

Similarly, candidates who cancelled their seats in the first or second phase cannot participate in final-phase web options.

Fresh Web options required for Final phase

Candidates must exercise their web options afresh for the final phase. Options submitted during the first and second phases will not be considered.

Candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment do not need to exercise options again. However, those seeking a change must submit a fresh priority list.

TGCHE has advised candidates to select as many options as possible to improve their chances of securing a seat. Candidates may also exercise options for colleges where vacancies are not currently shown, as vacancies may arise due to sliding, cancellation and conversions.

If a candidate receives a seat in the final phase, the previous allotment will no longer remain valid. The candidate will have to report to the newly allotted college within the date mentioned in the allotment letter.

TS LAWCET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Three-Year LL.B

Candidates seeking admission to the three-year LL.B course must have passed a graduate degree under the 10+2+3 pattern from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

The minimum aggregate marks required are:

OC/BC: 45%

OBC: 42%

SC/ST: 40%

Candidates who have secured less than the prescribed percentage in graduation may qualify if they have obtained the required percentage in a postgraduate degree or B.Ed, subject to the applicable rules.

Candidates who obtained a degree through a single-sitting programme without completing the required three-year course, or obtained a degree directly through an open university without the required basic qualification, are not eligible.

Five-Year LL.B

For the five-year LL.B course, candidates must have passed the Intermediate examination under the 10+2 pattern or an equivalent examination.

The minimum aggregate marks are:

OC/BC: 45%

OBC: 42%

SC/ST: 40%

Candidates who obtained 10+2 or graduation/postgraduation through an open university without the required basic qualification are not eligible.

Documents Required For Registration

Candidates who are registering for the final phase must upload the required documents for online verification. These include:

TS LAWCET 2026 rank card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Intermediate or equivalent marks memo

Qualifying examination marks memo

Provisional or degree certificate, as applicable

Migration certificate, if applicable

Study certificates from Class 1 to graduation

Residence certificate, wherever applicable

Residence certificate of either parent for eligible non-local candidates, wherever applicable

Transfer certificate

Latest integrated community certificate for BC/SC/ST candidates, if applicable

EWS certificate valid for 2026-27, if applicable

Latest parental income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026, if applicable

Minority certificate or relevant proof for Muslim and Christian minority candidates

Aadhaar card or other valid identity proof

Prescribed affidavit for candidates who completed Intermediate or degree through distance, correspondence or open mode, where applicable

Candidates with distance-mode degrees obtained outside Telangana may also be required to submit an equivalence certificate issued by a university in Telangana.

Important Rules For Final Phase Allotment

TGCHE has specified that physical reporting at the allotted college is mandatory in every phase.

Candidates who secure a seat in the final phase must download their allotment letter and report to the new college within the prescribed deadline. Failure to report will result in the candidate forfeiting the claim to both the new and previous allotment.

Candidates should also note that dropouts or cancellations are not permitted after final-phase allotments, as per the notification.

The final allotment is subject to satisfactory verification of original certificates at the allotted college and production of the required fee receipt.

Candidates can exercise web options only through a desktop or laptop. TGCHE has advised candidates not to use mobile phones or tablets for entering web options.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding the schedule, vacancies, web options and seat allotment.