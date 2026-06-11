TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Out For 1st And 2nd Year Students At tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Direct Link Here

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026: The TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 were released today by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results are available to candidates via tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Scorecards for those who took the first and second year improvement tests are available online via the official portals. Students must submit their valid hall pass number in order to view the TS Intermediate supplementary results 2026. From May 13 to May 21, first and second year students took the TS Inter Supplementary exams in 2026.

Direct link to check the result

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026: official websites to check results

results.cgg.gov.in

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Students should see their digital marks memo by following these validated steps to guarantee a seamless and hassle-free experience:

Step 1: Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the "TG Inter IPASE 1st/2nd Year Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Choose from the academic streams "General" and "Vocational."

Step 4: Correctly enter your Supplementary Examination Hall Ticket Number in the designated space.

Step 5: Click "Submit" to view the provisional marks memo, which contains the qualifying status, final grades, and subject-wise marks.

Direct link to check the result

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Importance of results for students

The declaration of the IPASE results is important for students seeking admission to professional and undergraduate degree programmes, as it allows them to participate in upcoming counselling and admission processes.

TG EAPCET 2026 counselling

The TG EAPCET 2026 (formerly TS EAMCET) online counselling process will begin on June 19.

Students who clear the supplementary examinations can become eligible for engineering admissions.

The timely release of the results gives candidates sufficient time to complete registration and participate in the initial rounds of seat allotment.

TG DOST 2026 admissions

The Phase 3 registration process for TG DOST 2026 is currently underway.

TG DOST facilitates admissions to BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BCA programmes across Telangana.

The registration deadline is June 15, while web option entry will remain open until June 16.

Students who have passed the supplementary examinations can now upload their updated credentials and exercise web options before the deadlines.

The early declaration of results ensures that eligible candidates do not miss the centralised admission and seat allocation process.